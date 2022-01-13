British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,400. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. British American Tobacco traded as high as GBX 2,918.50 ($39.62) and last traded at GBX 2,902 ($39.39), with a volume of 1492785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,869 ($38.94).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($51.16) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($44.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,542.90 ($48.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £67.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,665.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,678.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

