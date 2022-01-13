Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 996.88 ($13.53).

BVIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.25) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.59) to GBX 1,120 ($15.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.39) to GBX 870 ($11.81) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.90) to GBX 935 ($12.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.30) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Britvic stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 931.50 ($12.64). The company had a trading volume of 200,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,394. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 726 ($9.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 909.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 934.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.20), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($342,296.05). Insiders bought 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785 over the last three months.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

