Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

BRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BRX stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after buying an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after buying an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,731,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,246,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

