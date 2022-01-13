Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post sales of $51.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.10 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $195.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $210.90 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 137.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.