Brokerages Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Azul posted earnings of ($1.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

NYSE AZUL opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74. Azul has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

