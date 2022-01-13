Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.15 Million

Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post sales of $229.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $910.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.04 million to $919.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $953.39 million, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $983.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BankUnited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

