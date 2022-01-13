Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report $51.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.14 million and the highest is $53.77 million. Insmed reported sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $183.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.48 million to $186.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $297.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,145. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after acquiring an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 861,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Insmed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares during the period.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

