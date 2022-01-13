Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUS opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

