Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.07. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenneco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 287,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tenneco by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 306,904 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 208,913 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 685,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,623. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.46.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

