Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,166. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

