Brokerages Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Target Price at $12.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

DVDCF stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

