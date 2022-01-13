Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Target Price at $87.07

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,317. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

