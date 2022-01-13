Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $120.25

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $109.71 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

