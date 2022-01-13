Brokerages Set Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Target Price at $137.00

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Prosus stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 548,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,369. Prosus has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

