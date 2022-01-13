Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of VOR opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.