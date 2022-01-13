Brokerages Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target at $262.00

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on YARIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,162. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

