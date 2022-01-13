Brokerages Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target at $262.00

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on YARIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,162. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.02.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.