Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zumiez Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $5.06 per share for the year.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

ZUMZ opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $67,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

