Brokers Set Expectations for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.