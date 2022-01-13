Brokers Set Expectations for Rocket Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rocket Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Shares of RKT opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

