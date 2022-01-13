Brokers Set Expectations for Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.01.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $23,809,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $8,950,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

