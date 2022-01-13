Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 8th Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,659,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 5.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.16% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $142,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,379 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

