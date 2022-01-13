Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $664.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce sales of $664.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $669.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.29 million. Bruker posted sales of $627.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Bruker by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bruker by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bruker by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

