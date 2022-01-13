BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

BZFD opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

