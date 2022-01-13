C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:AI opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $176.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,289 shares of company stock worth $10,824,188. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

