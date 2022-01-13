Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $42.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Cactus stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,752,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

