CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. dropped their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 693,157 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in CalAmp by 594.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 522,400 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 221,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,654. The company has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

