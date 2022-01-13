California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $43.86 on Monday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $5,365,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,354 shares of company stock valued at $22,693,685.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 165.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,001,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 572.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

