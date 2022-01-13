Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,853 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192,355 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

