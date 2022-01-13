Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.83.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.42.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

