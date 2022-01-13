Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 13,662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

