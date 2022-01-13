Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 91,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 89.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.72.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.