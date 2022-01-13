Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,958 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 201.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 52.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 50.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

