Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Timken by 502.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Timken stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

