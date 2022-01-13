Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.62, but opened at $43.72. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Camtek shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 5,148 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Get Camtek alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.