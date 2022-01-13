Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$70.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. upped their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.74. 15,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,671. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

