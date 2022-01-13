Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $100.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $206,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

