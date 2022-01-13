Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Target Price to C$0.65

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, increased their target price on Titan Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

TI stock opened at C$0.58 on Monday. Titan Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Mining will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

