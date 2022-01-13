Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$748,500.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,369.80.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$161.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$147.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$146.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$108.50 and a 12-month high of C$161.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CM. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$164.02.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

