Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.76. 107,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,551,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

