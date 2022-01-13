Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,384 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

LNG opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $114.74.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

