Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.