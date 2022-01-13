Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 164.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Match Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $124.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.57. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

