Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.96 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.59.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,450 shares of company stock worth $35,644,846. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $432.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

