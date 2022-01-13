Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,429 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Shares of IP opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

