Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

CFPZF opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. Canfor has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

