Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX opened at C$6.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.72. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$5.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.06. The stock has a market cap of C$403.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.