Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 99.7% in December

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NUGS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 144,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.62.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.