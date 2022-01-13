Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 99.7% in December

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 144,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

