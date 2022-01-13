CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,018,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CPMD stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 991,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,324. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. CannaPharmaRX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.68.
CannaPharmaRX Company Profile
Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.