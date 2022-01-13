CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,018,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPMD stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 991,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,324. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. CannaPharmaRX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

