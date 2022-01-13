Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.31

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.31 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 37.06 ($0.50). Capita shares last traded at GBX 37.67 ($0.51), with a volume of 2,503,691 shares changing hands.

CPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.09) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Capita to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £634.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34.

In other news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($33,256.41). Insiders bought 71,194 shares of company stock worth $2,501,324 over the last ninety days.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

