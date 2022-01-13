Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Trimmed by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day moving average is $158.32. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

